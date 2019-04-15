Donald Trump Urges Congress to Return to Washington and Fix Immigration Laws

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, before boarding Marine One helicopter, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
CHARLIE SPIERING

President Donald Trump sent a message to Congress on Monday, urging them to return to Washington, DC to fix the country’s immigration laws.

“Congress should come back to D.C. now and FIX THE IMMIGRATION LAWS!” he wrote on Twitter.

Congress is currently on a two-week recess for Passover and Easter while the president remains in Washington.

The president spent the weekend discussing a proposal to shift illegal immigrants to Democrat-run sanctuary cities since Democrats refused to change the laws.

“Democrats must change the Immigration Laws FAST,” he wrote. “If not, Sanctuary Cities must immediately ACT to take care of the Illegal Immigrants – and this includes Gang Members, Drug Dealers, Human Traffickers, and Criminals of all shapes, sizes and kinds. CHANGE THE LAWS NOW!”

The president berated media coverage of the issue, especially from the New York Times, noting that he did not offer pardons to Homeland Security officials to encourage them to break the law.

“I never offered Pardons to Homeland Security Officials, never ordered anyone to close our Southern Border (although I have the absolute right to do so, and may if Mexico does not apprehend the illegals coming to our Border), and am not ‘frustrated,” he wrote. “It is all Fake & Corrupt News!”

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.