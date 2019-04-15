President Donald Trump sent a message to Congress on Monday, urging them to return to Washington, DC to fix the country’s immigration laws.

“Congress should come back to D.C. now and FIX THE IMMIGRATION LAWS!” he wrote on Twitter.

Congress is currently on a two-week recess for Passover and Easter while the president remains in Washington.

The president spent the weekend discussing a proposal to shift illegal immigrants to Democrat-run sanctuary cities since Democrats refused to change the laws.

“Democrats must change the Immigration Laws FAST,” he wrote. “If not, Sanctuary Cities must immediately ACT to take care of the Illegal Immigrants – and this includes Gang Members, Drug Dealers, Human Traffickers, and Criminals of all shapes, sizes and kinds. CHANGE THE LAWS NOW!”

The president berated media coverage of the issue, especially from the New York Times, noting that he did not offer pardons to Homeland Security officials to encourage them to break the law.

“I never offered Pardons to Homeland Security Officials, never ordered anyone to close our Southern Border (although I have the absolute right to do so, and may if Mexico does not apprehend the illegals coming to our Border), and am not ‘frustrated,” he wrote. “It is all Fake & Corrupt News!”

The New York Times Sanctuary Cities/Immigration story today was knowingly wrong on almost every fact. They never call to check for truth. Their sources often don’t even exist, a fraud. They will lie & cheat anyway possible to make me look bad. In 6 years they will be gone…….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2019

….So interesting to see the Mayor of Oakland and other Sanctuary Cities NOT WANT our currently “detained immigrants” after release due to the ridiculous court ordered 20 day rule. If they don’t want to serve our Nation by taking care of them, why should other cities & towns? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

