Gabby Giffords’ gun control group’s study intended to show the danger of armed teachers includes dozens of incidents where guns literally did nothing to anybody.

Moreover, to swell the numbers of gun incidents, the study also includes numerous occasions where the guns of police officers on campus did nothing to anybody either.

The study is titled, “Every Incident of Mishandled Guns in Schools.” It opens with 31 incidents in which guns were allegedly left in places in campus where they were discoverable by students by students or others. No shots were fired in 30 of the 31 incidents and, in the incident where the shot was fired, it was the result of an elementary school student pulling the trigger on a holstered gun carried by a police officer.

In fact, 11 of the 31 incidents involved the guns of police officers and/or resource officers and all ended with no shots fired. One of the 31 incidents involved a grandpa with a concealed carry license who accidentally dropped his gun but it did not go off.

Another incident counted as an example of “mishandled guns in school” involved a pistol being in the trunk of teacher’s car while said car was being serviced by an automotive class.

Giffords’ gun control group is not only arguing against armed teachers but against armed resource officers as well. They cite a study from March 2019 suggesting “no evidence that the presence of resource officers in schools lessened the severity of school shooting incidents.”

There was no resource officer in Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012, and the attacker had over nine minutes to carry out his heinous deeds with no armed resistance. He was able to kill 26 people.

Nearly one year later, on December 13, 2013, an armed gunman entered Colorado’s Arapahoe High School, was confronted by an armed resource officer and was dead in 80 seconds. There was one fatality in the attack.

