Illegal Alien Accused of Murdering Texas Man by Running Over Him Twice

An illegal alien woman has been accused and charged with the murder of a Fort Worth, Texas man after she allegedly ran over him twice with her car.

Illegal alien Laura Rosas, 33-years-old, allegedly murdered 30-year-old Emmanuel Ramirez this week after she allegedly ran over him twice with her car outside a night club, Forth Worth authorities told the media.

According to police, there was a fight outside the OK Corral Latin night club on Monday, April 8. Following the group brawl, Rosas and another woman were in her car in the parking lot, police said, where they saw Ramirez outside the club.

Rosas, police allege, then drove her car and mowed Ramirez down, running over him twice. Now, the illegal alien has been charged with murder and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency officials confirmed to the Daily Mail they have placed a detainer on Rosas so that should she be released from prison at any time, she is subject to deportation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.