Joe Scarborough: Mayor Pete Buttigieg as Exciting as Ronald Reagan

MSNBC cable news host and former Republican Joe Scarborough expressed amazement at the 2020 campaign launch of South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Sunday.

“In a lifetime of following politics, the only time I have heard as excited a reaction to a campaign as I heard today about Pete Buttigieg’s launch was Barack Obama in 2008 and Ronald Reagan in 1980,” he wrote on Twitter.

Buttigieg officially announced his run for president on Sunday.

“Yes, it’s very early. But the reaction has been remarkable,” Scarborough added.

Scarborough played a role in boosting Buttigieg’s national attention during a March interview on Morning Joe.

Mika and I have been overwhelmed by the reaction Pete Buttigieg got after being on the show,” he wrote afterward. “The only other time in twelve years that we heard from as many people about a guest was after Barack Obama appeared on Morning Joe.”

