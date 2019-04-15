Democrat presidential hopeful Kamala Harris reacted a news about allowing teachers to be armed by suggesting teachers need “a raise, not guns.”

Harris tweeted, “We need to give teachers a raise — not guns”:

We need to give teachers a raise — not guns. https://t.co/GOLVfRkchz — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 13, 2019

Her tweet was linked to a Washington Post tweet claiming “an internal memo contradicts [Education Secretary Betsy] DeVos on using federal money to buy guns for teachers.” Politico reported that Democrats say the memo shows that DeVos has the power the prevent federal monies from being used by states to arm teachers who wish to be armed. But DeVos countered by pointing to Title IV of the Every Student Succeeds Act, saying that Act gives the decision-making power to the states.

Kamala Harris’ reaction to the memo is simply to claim teachers need not be armed all. Rather, they should be get a pay raise.

The committee that investigated the February 14, 2018, Parkland high school shooting recommended that arming teachers was a crucial component of stopping school shootings. The investigation was lead by Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, who opposed arming teachers prior to the Parkland shooting. However, the investigatory process revealed the Parkland shooter had stopped five times to reload, and Sheriff Gualtieri lamented that a teacher was not armed to take advantage of those pauses.

The Associated Press reported Sheriff Gualtieri saying, “People need to keep an open mind to it as the reality is that if someone else in that school had a gun it could have saved kids’ lives.”

