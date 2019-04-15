Melania Trump: ‘I Would Not Change for Anything, I Love What I Do’

First Lady Melania Trump told hundreds of military children at Fort Bragg Monday that she loves serving as first lady.

A group of 379 children described as “lively” cheered and sang as Mrs. Trump and second lady Karen Pence joined them. The group gave a standing ovation before asking Trump about the many parts of her life as first lady. Mrs. Trump called her position a balancing act that also involves being a “mother first.” She added that she and Mrs. Pence are “working hard every day to keep America great.”

“I would not change for anything. I love what I do,” she told them after affirming she would serve as first lady again. “I think our husbands are doing a fantastic job and I would support my husband if he would run again and yes, it’s a privilege, a great honor to serve.”

“My favorite experience is meeting all of you, meeting people all around the country and meeting people all around the world. And shine a spotlight on children and our next generation,” Trump said.

Mrs. Trump acknowledged that there was a log of change involved in becoming first lady including moving to a new city and taking on new responsibilities. “But I would not change for anything. I love what I do. And what will affect – I will always shine a light on children. And next generation,” she said.

“I’m here to spread positivity and confidence in being all of you, as you make heard, I have initiative Be Best,” Mrs. Trump told the group. “And I encourage all of you to be best in everything that you do, to challenge yourself to be true to yourself, and to have positive way in your life.”

The kids sang the first and second ladies a song at the top of the event. Mrs. Trump thanked them, calling their song “beautiful.”

The first and second ladies took questions for about 15 minutes in total.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook