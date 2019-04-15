Ocasio-Cortez: Joe Biden Running for President Doesn’t ‘Animate Me’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who worked on Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) 2016 presidential campaign, said Sunday that the prospect of former Vice President Joe Biden running for President in 2020 “does not particularly animate me.”

In an interview with Yahoo News podcast Skullduggery, Ocasio-Cortez confirmed she will support whichever Democrat wins the presidential primary, now standing at 19 candidates, and offered praise for Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

“I’m very supportive of Bernie’s run… I haven’t endorsed anybody, but I’m very supportive of Bernie,” Ocasio-Cortez told hosts Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman, before adding, “I also think what Elizabeth Warren has been bringing to the table is… truly remarkable, truly remarkable and transformational.”

When asked about a possible Biden campaign, Ocasio-Cortez replied, “That does not particularly animate me right now.”

“I can understand why people would be excited by that, this idea that we can go back to the good old days with Obama, with Obama’s vice president,” the freshman congresswoman added. “There’s an emotional element to that, but I don’t want to go back. I want to go forward.”

Biden, who despite having not yet jumped into the White House race, is a top contender in several key battleground states, according to numerous polls.

Pressed on whether she will run for higher office in the future, Ocasio-Cortez admitted that while “I think about it every once in a while, but… this is pretty hard already.”