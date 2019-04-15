Poll: 76 Percent of Accountants Say Tax Cuts Helped Small Businesses

Nearly 80 percent of certified public accountants believe President Donald Trump’s tax cuts helped America’s small businesses, according to a poll commissioned by the Job Creators Network.

“According to the national survey of 102 Certified Public Accountants—representing over 5,500 small business pass through clients across the U.S.—conducted by Research Strategy Group International, nearly 80 percent of respondents believe that the implementation of the tax cuts legislation has helped America’s small businesses,” the pro-small business organization said in a statement timed for tax day. “Moreover, almost as many also felt that the TCJA helped stimulate the economy (76%).”

“In conjunction with Tax Day, the Job Creators Network (JCN) commissioned polling in order to find out what real tax professionals think about the impacts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA)—chiefly how it’s affected their small business clients,” the group said.

“It’s clear that the people who really understand the financial standing of small businesses know that the tax cuts are working,” said JCN President and CEO, Alfredo Ortiz. “The tax cuts legislation that was implemented in 2018 has allowed small businesses across the country to thrive, which has contributed to one of the strongest economies in decades. Americans should remember that this Tax Day.”

Millions of Americans are reaping the benefits a year after President Trump’s tax cuts legislation became law.

A few highlights from the tax cuts legislation from Breitbart News economic editor John Carney:

Two-thirds of American taxpayers will pay less in taxes for their 2018 earnings, according to the independent Tax Policy Center. Eighty-one percent of the middle one-fifth of income earners received a tax cut. Just 5.5 percent of households got a tax hike of $100 or more—and most of those were in the upper-income tax brackets. … Forty-eight percent of households are getting a tax cut greater than $500, according to the non-partisan Joint Committee on Taxation. The middle fifth of earners received about a $780 tax cut last year on average, according to the Tax Policy Center.

A poll conducted by SurveyMonkey revealed in February that a majority of Americans, 51 percent, support President Donald Trump’s tax reform law.