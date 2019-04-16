Michele Bachmann Praises Trump: ‘I Have Never Seen a More Biblical President’

Former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-MN) praised President Donald Trump in an interview last week and said she has “never seen a more biblical president” than President Trump.

“We could go on what the president has done with standing for righteousness in so many areas,” Michele Bachmann said in the interview with Understanding the Times, a Christian conservative radio program.

“[Trump] has stood up where most Republicans wouldn’t dare to stand up,” Bachmann stated. “Donald Trump has had the courage in the fortitude, and I will say to your listeners in my lifetime I have never seen a more biblical president than I have seen in Donald Trump.”

“He has so impressed me with what he’s done, and we haven’t even talked about Israel,” Bachmann said.

She added, “And I would say to your listeners, we will in all likelihood never see a more godly, biblical president again in our lifetimes, so we need to be not only praying for him, we need to support him, in my opinion.”

Bachmann also spoke on the recent controversy of whether those who are transgender should be allowed to serve in the military.

“Barack Obama had demanded and commanded that our military services had to literally go out and recruit people who are transgender to come into the military,” Bachmann stated. “Well, it costs about a quarter of a million dollars to do sex reassignment surgery.”

“Why would you recruit people who would come in and have sex reassignment surgery and be on the sidelines? It made no sense, so Donald Trump got rid of that mandate and that requirement,” she added.

Bachmann was referring to a ban that was lifted on transgender service in 2016 during the Obama era.

