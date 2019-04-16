Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) on Monday claimed President Donald Trump is “torching the entire structure of government” akin to the blaze that heavily damaged the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France.

Appearing on MSNBC’s Hardball, Cohen said that he believes President Trump was guilty of obstruction of justice, despite Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein concluding otherwise.

“I filed articles last year. I haven’t brought them up this year, but we are getting so far along in seeing what this president has done and what he’s done to the Constitution, what he’s done to the people’s respect for our government,” Cohen told host Chris Matthews. “What he has done to the Constitution and the rule of law is as bad as that fire did to Notre Dame.”

The Tennesee Democrat continued: “He’s torching the entire structure of government and the people’s respect for it and the Congress needs to act. The facts were supposed to be in the Mueller Report. We’ll get them.

Cohen, an outspoken critic of the Trump administration who previously brought articles of impeachment against the president, has made several false predictions about the direction of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into now-debunked collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia. In July 2018, the Tennesee Democrat Cohen said that he believed Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner would likely be indicted by Team Mueller. Cohen has also made several other eyebrow-raising statements in the last year, including one which he implied that the U.S. needs a military coup to remove the president following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland.