Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) used a tweet Tuesday to suggest the April 16, 2007, handgun-based attack on Virginia Tech is reason for more gun control right now.

Feinstein mentioned that the attack was handgun-based, then called for more gun control without mentioning what type of gun control she wants. Her go-to gun control for decades has been an “assault weapons” ban, and lately she is pushing for a ban similar to that in Australia and New Zealand. But such a ban would not have prevented the Virginia Tech attack, as the attacker used handguns.

She also pushes universal background checks, but those would not have done any good, as the attacker passed a background check to acquire his firearms.

Twelve years ago today, 32 lives were lost at Virginia Tech in the deadliest shooting on a school campus. Students should be free to get an education without the fear of gun violence. We need commonsense reform to prevent another senseless tragedy. #VTWeRemember — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) April 16, 2019

Feinstein did not mention that the Virginia Tech attack occurred in a gun-free zone, just like the attacks on Sandy Hook Elementary, Umpqua Community College, and the Parkland high school. Nor did she address Crime Prevention Research Center figures showing that 97.8 percent of mass shootings in the U.S. between 1950 and May 2018 occurred in a gun-free zone. Instead, it is full steam ahead in pursuit of more gun control rather than fighting to give law-abiding citizens better access to firearms for self-defense.

