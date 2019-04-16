President Donald Trump announced his plan for a political rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Saturday, April 27 — the same night as the White House Correspondents’ dinner.

“Big crowd expected!” Trump wrote on Twitter, sharing a signup link for the event.

The president declined to attend the WHCA dinner earlier this month.

“I’m going to hold a rally, because the dinner is so boring and so negative, that we’re going to hold a very positive rally,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

This is the third year in a row that Trump has skipped the dinner in favor of a political rally.

In 2018, Trump held a rally with supporters in Washington, Michigan.

“By the way, is this better than that phony Washington White House Correspondents’ Dinner? Is this more fun?” he asked as the audience cheered. “I could be up there tonight smiling, like I love, where they are hitting you shot after shot. These people hate your guts!”