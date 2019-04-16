President Donald Trump continued his criticism of Rep. Ilhan Omar during a local media interview in Minnesota on Monday.

“She’s got a way about her that’s very very bad I think for our country, I think she’s extremely unpatriotic and extremely disrespectful to our country,” Trump said in an interview with KSTP News.

The president defended sharing a video on social media criticizing freshman Congresswoman Ilhan Omar for describing the 9/11 terrorist attacks as “some people did something.”

“Look she’s been very disrespectful to this country, she’s been very disrespectful, frankly, to Israel, she is somebody that doesn’t really understand, I think, life, real life what it’s all about,” Trump said.

Omar complained that the president’s tweet led to an increase in direct threats against her life.

When asked if he had second thoughts about sharing the video, Trump replied, “No. Not at all.”

WE WILL NEVER FORGET! pic.twitter.com/VxrGFRFeJM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2019

Trump also criticized Ohmar as “out of control” on Monday on Twitter.

“Before Nancy, who has lost all control of Congress and is getting nothing done, decides to defend her leader, Rep. Omar, she should look at the anti-Semitic, anti-Israel and ungrateful U.S. HATE statements Omar has made,” he wrote. “She is out of control, except for her control of Nancy!”