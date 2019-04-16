Donald Trump Mocks Fox News for ‘Smiley and Nice’ Bernie Sanders Town Hall

President Donald Trump expressed surprise that Sen. Bernie Sanders appeared Monday on Fox News to discuss his socialist policies.

“So weird to watch Crazy Bernie on Fox News,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Not surprisingly, Bret Baier and the ‘audience’ was so smiley and nice.”

Some in the audience for the town hall cheered and supported the famous Democrat-socialist’s plans for socialized medicine and proposal to raise taxes.

Political analysts praised Sanders for successfully snapping back at the Fox News hosts and winning the evening by eliciting a positive response from the crowd, which included some of his supporters.

“Senator, this audience — audience has a lot of Democrats in it. It has Republicans, independents, democratic socialists, conservatives,” Bair noted, before asking for a raise of hands of people who supported the idea of switching from private insurance to government health care.

The audience cheered and applauded after many in the crowd raised their hands.

Trump also questioned the network’s decision to hire former CNN commentator and DNC Chair Donna Brazile.

“Very strange, and now we have Donna Brazile? he added.