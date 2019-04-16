An illegal alien is wanted by the Knoxville Police Department and federal immigration officials after he allegedly caused a hit-and-run accident last week that left a 52-year-old Knoxville, Tennessee, woman dead.

Illegal alien Juan Francisco, 55-years-old, is accused of hitting and killing 52-year-old Debbie Burgess while driving his pickup truck in Knoxville on April 8. Knoxville Police Department (KPD) officials say the illegal alien fled the scene and has yet to turn himself in.

Francisco has been in the U.S. illegally since at least 2002 despite his criminal record, which includes an arrest for drunk driving in 2017, a reckless driving charge in 2004, and a theft charge in 2002, federal immigration officials confirmed to WVLT.

The illegal alien is now facing vehicular homicide charges and fleeing the scene of a crime. Police are asking the public for help in locating Francisco, requesting that anyone with information call the anonymous KPD hotline at 865-215-7212.

The fatal hit-and-run is vastly similar to the hit-and-run death of 22-year-old Pierce Corcoran, who was allegedly killed by an illegal alien driver days before New Year’s Eve last year.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.