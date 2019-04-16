Pete Buttigieg Reveals Desire for a Child ‘Soon’ with Husband Chasten

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is planning to bring a child into his life with his husband Chasten, he revealed on Monday.

Buttigieg spoke about his plans during a campaign discussion on paid family leave at a campaign event in Brooklyn.

“We’re hoping to have a little one soon, so I have a personal stake in this one, too,” Buttigieg said, according to ABC News. “We should have paid parental leave and find a way to have paid leave for anyone who needs caring.”

In an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Monday, Buttigieg said that he looked forward to his husband being a father.

“He is also going to be an amazing father,” he said. “I can’t wait to see him — I hope I will be good at it, too — but I can’t wait to see him have that chance.”

He admitted, however, that his decision to run for president might delay their plans.

“This whole running for president thing has slowed down the path a little bit,” he said.