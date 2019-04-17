Attorney General William Barr will hold a press conference to discuss special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. EST, according to reports.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will also attend the event, according to NBC News. Barr is slated to release a redacted version of the special counsel’s findings tomorrow morning. Last month,

Barr wrote Congressional leaders last month with the special counsel’s “principal conclusions,” revealing that Team Mueller ruled that the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia. Barr further wrote that the special counsel did not reach a conclusion on whether President Trump obstructed justice, stating that he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein determined that the president had not done so. Justice Department spokesperson Kerri Kupec confirmed the redacted report would be given to Congress and also made available to the public.

Following the release of Barr’s summary, President Trump triumphantly declared he was finally exonerated of any wrongdoing, telling reporters ahead of a trip returning to Washington, D.C. from Mar-a-Lago that the near two-year investigation was “the most ridiculous thing ever.

Meanwhile, Democrats have fired a steady stream of arrows at Barr for not releasing the report immediately, claiming President Trump nominated him to secure the most favorable interpretation of the special counsel’s findings. “All we have is your four-page summary, which seems to cherry-pick from report to draw the most favorable conclusion possible for the president,” House Appropriations Committee Chairman Nita Lowey (D-NY) said of the attorney general’s summary last week. In an interview with MSNBC’s AM Joy, House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) said, without citing any evidence, that he suspects the attorney general is hiding information from the Mueller report to protect the president.