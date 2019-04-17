Alan Dershowitz is slamming a woman’s claim that he knew about and took part in convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes and alleged crimes in 1996 — well before Dershowitz knew Epstein or worked as his attorney.

Maria Farmer, 49, filed an affidavit on Tuesday attached to a defamation lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims Epstein sexually abused her when she was a teen, filed the defamation lawsuit against Dershowitz.

“There is absolutely no overlap in the time between Ms. Farmer working for Epstein and my even knowing him,” Dershowitz told Breitbart News. “It’s just another example of perjury being used against me for financial gain.

Farmer stated that when she was 26, she was employed by Epstein and worked in his mansion on New York’s Upper East Side. Farmer said she witnessed young girls coming and going from the apartment, according to the Miami Herald.

Farmer also claims she was sexually assaulted and that her younger sister was molested by Epstein and his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, in 1996–years before Dershowitz said he had a professional relationship with Epstein.

“Then an art student in New York, Farmer said she reported her assault to New York police and the FBI in 1996,” the Herald reported. “FBI documents released April 1 make a reference to Farmer having been interviewed in 2006 or 2007. However, Farmer, now 49, said the FBI did not take any action against Epstein and Maxwell.”

“To my knowledge, I was the first person to report Maxwell and Epstein to the FBI,” Farmer wrote in the affidavit. “It took a significant amount of bravery for me to make that call because I knew how incredibly powerful and influential both Epstein and Maxwell were, particularly in the art community.”

But Dershowitz told Breitbart News he believes he has the upper hand because lying under oath is a crime that could put his accusers behind bars.

“I will try to see to that they do,” Dershowitz said.

Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida to two state charges of prostitution. He served 13 months for the crime, and part of the plea deal that allowed him to avoid federal charges required Epstein to register as a sex offender and pay restitution to victims identified by the FBI.

