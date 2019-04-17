President Donald Trump weighed in on the Democratic primary Tuesday, as the slate of 2020 candidates continues to grow.

“I believe it will be Crazy Bernie Sanders vs. Sleepy Joe Biden as the two finalists to run against maybe the best Economy in the history of our Country (and MANY other great things)!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “I look forward to facing whoever it may be. May God Rest Their Soul!”

Early primary polls show Biden leading the field, although he still has not officially announced his run for president, with Sanders in second place.

Trump paid close attention to the town hall for Bernie Sanders hosted by Fox News, where his supporters in the room cheered the Democratic socialist’s radical policies.

“What’s with Fox News?” Trump asked, recounting that Trump fans were barred from attending the Sanders town hall in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

“Big complaints about not being let in-stuffed with Bernie supporters,” Trump continued.

He also mocked Sanders for paying low taxes despite campaigning for more tax hikes on the rich.

“Bernie Sanders and wife should pay the Pre-Trump Taxes on their almost $600,000 in income,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “He is always complaining about these big TAX CUTS, except when it benefits him. They made a fortune off of Trump, but so did everyone else – and that’s a good thing, not a bad thing!”

