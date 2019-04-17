Illegal Alien Released by Obama’s DHS Charged with Killing Father of Ten

An illegal alien who was released into the United States by former President Obama’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has now been charged with killing a St. Paul, Minnesota, father of ten.

On April 3, 19-year-old Jose Orlando Vasquez-Guillen, of El Salvador, was allegedly driving drunk in St. Paul with a blood alcohol level of about 0.149 — nearly double the legal limit, according to law enforcement officials.

Vasquez-Guillen, according to police, was speeding when he hit Mark O’Gara, who was pulling out of a driveway with a woman in his car. When paramedics arrived, O’Gara was treated on the scene but soon died. The woman in the car with him had left to seek treatment for non-life threatening injuries at a hospital.

O’Gara leaves behind his wife, Leanna, and their ten children and six grandchildren, as well as his brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.

The illegal alien blamed O’Gara for the crash and admitted to having three beers prior to the accident, law enforcement officials said. Vasquez-Guillen has been charged with vehicular homicide for the death of O’Gara and has been released into Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody.

Records obtained by Breitbart News reveal that the Obama administration released Vasquez-Guillen in March 2016 after being taken into custody for illegally crossing the United States-Mexico border two months before. The policy, known as catch and release, has continued unchanged.

Like millions of other border crossers and illegal aliens, Vasquez-Guillen was supposed to show up in immigration court but never did. In August 2016, an immigration judge ordered him deported, but he never was.

Since the end of last year, DHS has released about 133,500 border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. — a population more than double the population of Portland, Maine, and nearly triple the population of Galveston, Texas. Current data suggests that DHS releases more than 1,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. every day.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.