Illinois Democrat Pushes Health Warning for Would-Be Gun Owners

State Rep. Kathleen Willis (D) is pushing a health risk warning for applicants seeking to acquire the Firearm Owners ID (FOID) card necessary to buy guns in Illinois.

Her bill, titled Amendment One, in intended to be attached to HB 96. It mandates that the Department of State Police send each FOID card applicant a health risk warning “in printed form” which says:

Warning: The presence of a firearm in the home has been associated with an increased risk of death to self and others, including increased risk of suicide, death during domestic violence incidents, and unintentional deaths to children and others.

NRATV tweeted about the proposed warning:

"A new proposal by Democrats in the state would require gun purchasers to receive a Surgeon General-style warning about the dangers of guns… It's their way of trying to treat owning a gun like a public health issue." —@stinchfield1776 pic.twitter.com/hOiRRKKqHo — NRATV (@NRATV) April 17, 2019

On April 1, 2019, Breitbart News reported a Boston University School of Public Health study that found “assault weapons” ban and “high capacity” magazine bans have no impact on the homicide rate in the U.S. Moreover, pertinent to Rep. Willis’ claims about the dangers of a firearm in the home, researchers found “changes in household gun ownership were not found to be significantly associated with homicide or suicide rates.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.