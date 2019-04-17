A suspect who allegedly broke into a 12-year-old’s bedroom in Louisville, Kentucky, was confronted by the homeowner then shot six times.

WDRB reports the 12-year-old got under her blankets and texted her mother to let her know the suspect was allegedly in her room.

Her mother, Tina Burton, said, “She hid under the cover, turned her light down, turned her volume down on her phone to text me. When she peeked under the cover to see where he was at, she got up and ran away. She went to the back room. And I think that was really brave and smart of her.

The suspect allegedly walked to the kitchen in his underwear, where he was confronted by Burton’s boyfriend, Ali Bracey. There was a physical altercation with Burton finally retrieving a gun and handing it to Bracey, who shot the suspect repeatedly.

A stranger walked into a 12-year-old girl's room wearing no pants. The Louisville homeowner shot the man 6 times. Listen to what the shooter said about it. pic.twitter.com/pNw7Q6C1Rg — Sterling Riggs (@SRiggsWDRB) April 16, 2019

WLKY reports police identified the suspect as Donald Oliver. He appeared in court in wheelchair on Monday and “pleaded not guilty to burglary, assault and drug possession.”

He is schedule back in court on April 25.

