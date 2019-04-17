Time Magazine Endorses Transgender Claim of ‘Female Penis’

Time magazine has given a 2019 “Time100” most influential slot to a “pioneer” who claims to have switched sex, and who claims the male penis can become a female penis.

Indya Moore claims to be a “transgender woman,” despite Moore’s male body. Moore tweeted in February:

If a woman has a penis, her penis is a biologically female penis. — IAM (@IndyaMoore) February 17, 2019

Naturally, Moore’s logic ensures a woman who claims to be a man also converts her vagina into a “male vagina”:

Yet Moore’s “female penis” claim reflects the reality that very few men who are trying to live as women actually undergo genital surgery. A Pentagon report commissioned by former Defense Secretary James Mattis said “rates for genital surgery are exceedingly low- 2% of transgender men and 10% of transgender women.”

But Time‘s editors endorsed this transgender ideology by declaring Moore to be a Time100 pioneer. They also hired another transgender activist, Janet Mock, who is living as a woman to write a flattering profile of Moore. The profile, as expected, completely accepts the revolutionary claim that a person’s sex depends on their changeable mood, not their biology. Mock wrote:

I met Indya Moore three years ago at a film screening, where, eyes brimming with tears, she told me she loved me. For the next 90 minutes I could concentrate on nothing but Indya. This is her gift: the ability to transfix you with her vulnerability and boldness, beauty and intellect. …

In Indya, I see elements of our foremothers: the beauty of Sir Lady Java and Tracey Africa Norman, the brazenness of Miss Major and Sylvia Rivera, and the indelible warmth and spirit of Marsha P. Johnson. She is the living embodiment of our wildest dreams finally coming true.

The praise, however, completely ignores the reality of biology and the existence of the complementary male and female sexes.

It also ignores public opinion which wants to treat transgender people decently — but does not want to upend the rules of science, society, child development, healthcare, and much else to inflate the status of the very few people who want to live as members of the opposite sex.

The logic of transgenderism: A man who says he is transgender is a real woman, right? So his penis is a female penis, right? And you're a bigot for disagreeing, right? So me and my progressive friends are calling the FBI on you & your biology textbooks https://t.co/ToH87Xh30U — Neil Munro (@NeilMunroDC) February 21, 2019

One cost of this “female penis” claim is paid by lesbians who increasingly find themselves being pressured to accept sex with self-declared “women” who have male sex organs and who describe themselves as lesbians. Many anecdotes of sexual pressure are provided in a new survey report by an U.K.-based lesbian group, Get The L Out:

[Lesbian] women who were in groups that were not “women-only” reported “feeling silenced”, “intimidated”, “unable to speak freely”, “uncomfortable” with the group policy and wishing the group was for women only but “dare not say it”. Several reported how “transwomen derail” and monopolise the discussion to be solely about their issues while shutting down discussion about women’s or lesbians’ issues by calling it “transphobic”. Group dynamics are described as “toxic”. Several women explain how “transwomen are behaving just like men”. Lesbians constantly report being told their sexuality is “wrong” if they openly state they are solely attracted to women. Women reported “threats”, “intimidations” and “abuse”, by “transwomen” and allies. … 50 percent of the respondents reported being pressured or coerced to accept a transwoman as a sexual partner. Much of this pressure happens online. Lesbians are routinely harassed for stating that their sexuality excludes males regardless of their “gender identity”. Most respondents reported being subjected to such rhetoric directly or indirectly, and have experienced it as a form of “psychological coercion” with the general feeling that it is “online everywhere” and “relentless”. … Many lesbians reveal leading a double life where their lesbianism is toned down. Many have no social life or meet underground and explain how difficult and dangerous it has become to meet other lesbians. Lesbian dating sites are infiltrated by men who pose as lesbians (whether they identify as transwoman or not and whether they “pass” as women or not), leading many lesbians to feel unsafe at the thought of unknowingly going on a date with a man. Both in groups and dating sites, the presence of men who identify as transwomen acts as a threat, leading to self-policing and silencing.

“Male rapists will go to women’s prisons and will likely assault female inmates." Julia Beck, a self-described radical feminist, testified before Congress this week and begged Dems to wake up to realities about the transgender movement … https://t.co/6HRug2Xz1b — OccupyDemocratsLogic (@DemocratsLogic) April 4, 2019

GOP leaders are now allying with lesbian activists to support continued government recognition of biology’s importance in law and culture, and also to jointly oppose the transgender effort to write biology out of the law and civic norms.

Rep. Jayapal (and nearly all Dems.) feels Congress must tightly regulate all 330M Americans to ensure "freedom" for the less-than-1% of people who wish to switch their sex. But the imp. news is that GOP Leaders have begun opposing the transgender ideology. https://t.co/o80TXo9xzR — Neil Munro (@NeilMunroDC) April 4, 2019

Polls show the transgender ideology is deeply unpopular, especially among women and parents.

In 2017, Obama told NPR that his promotion of the transgender ideology made it easier for Donald Trump to win the presidency. Multiple polls show that most Americans wish to help and comfort people who think they are a member of the opposite sex, even as they also reject the transgender ideology’s claim that a person’s legal sex is determined by their feeling of “gender identity,” not by biology. A U.K. survey shows a similar mix of some sympathy for people with lopsided opposition to the ideology.

The transgender movement is diverse, so its different factions have different goals and priorities. It includes sexual liberationists, progressives, feminists who wish to blur distinctions between the two sexes, and people who glamorize the distinctions between the two sexes. It includes high-profile children, people who are trying to live as members of the opposite sex, and people trying to “detransition” back to their sex, men who demand sex from lesbians, masculine autogynephiles who say are entitled to women’s’ rights, wealthy donors, politicians, political professionals, and revenue-seeking drug-companies and medical service providers.

Transgender advocates claim that two million Americans say they are transgender to a greater or lesser extent. But very few people who describe themselves as transgender undergo cosmetic surgery of the genitals. Only about 4,118 Americans surgically altered their bodies in hospitals from 2000 to 2014 to appear like members of the opposite sex, according to a pro-transgender medical study.

Yet the gender ideology is rapidly gaining power, aided by huge donations from wealthy individuals and medical companies. In Ohio, for example, in February, a judge forced parents of a teenage girl to give up custody so she can begin a lifetime of drug treatments and surgery that will allow her to appear as a male.

The progressive push to bend Americans’ attitudes and their male-and-female civic society around the idea of “gender identity” has already attacked and cracked many of the popular social rules that help Americans manage the cooperation and competition among and between complementary, different, and equal men and women.

These pro-gender claims have an impact on different-sex bathrooms, shelters for battered women, sports leagues for girls, hiking groups for boys, K-12 curricula, university speech codes, religious freedoms, free speech, the social status of women, parents’ rights in childrearing, children’s safety, practices to help teenagers, health outcomes, women’s ideals of beauty, culture and civic society, scientific research, prison safety, civic ceremonies, school rules, men’s sense of masculinity, law enforcement, military culture, and children’s sexual privacy.