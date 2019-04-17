Watch Live: The White House Hosts Conference on ‘Opportunity Zones’ in Local Communities

President Donald Trump will join a White House conference on Opportunity Zones on Wednesday, as the White House plans to host community leaders to discuss the project.

The conference begins at 1:00 p.m. EST and the President is scheduled to speak at 2:00 p.m. EST.

The named locations direct large tax incentives and government investment to help underserved communities.

The president met with his Opportunity and Revitalization Council earlier this month together with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

“We will work to streamline regulations, improve education, promote affordable housing, reduce crime, and expand jobs and skilled training for Americans all throughout our country,” Trump said during the meeting.