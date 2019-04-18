Presidential hopeful and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) weighed in on the Mueller report on Trump, his campaign, and Russian collusion on Twitter, charging that President Donald Trump and Republicans are “obstructing” Congress’s efforts to “protect our democracy.”

The 400-page report released on Thursday after a two-year investigation found neither the president nor anyone associated with his 2016 campaign colluded with the Russians, and it did not conclude that Trump had obstructed justice by interfering with the investigation. Sanders disagreed and called for a continued probe into the president.

“It is clear that Donald Trump wanted nothing more than to shut down the Mueller investigation,” Sanders tweeted. “While we have more detail from today’s report than before, Congress must continue its investigation into Trump’s conduct and any foreign attempts to influence our election.”

We must also work to do everything we can to protect our future elections from the significant threat of foreign interference, and I call on President Trump and Republican leadership to stop obstructing the necessary work to protect our democracy. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 18, 2019

“We must also work to do everything we can to protect our future elections from the significant threat of foreign interference, and I call on President Trump and Republican leadership to stop obstructing the necessary work to protect our democracy,” Sanders tweeted.

Sanders currently leads many of the Democrat presidential candidate polls, ahead of a crowded field, including former vice president Joe Biden. Biden is in second place, although he has yet to officially announce his candidacy.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter