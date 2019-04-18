Donald Trump Shares ‘Game Over’ Meme for Democrats Obsessed with Mueller Report

President Donald Trump shared a Game of Thrones meme on Thursday, sending a message to Democrats continuing to obsess about the report issued by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“Game Over: For the haters and the radical left Democrats,” the image read in a font popularized by the HBO’s show, noting that there was “no collusion” and “no obstruction.”

The president shared the image after Attorney General Bill Barr concluded his press conference detailing the final copy of the redacted report.

Barr again stated that the Special Counsel found no collusion between members of the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 presidential election.