House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said during a press conference Thursday that he needs special counsel Robert Mueller to testify before Congress, because “we cannot believe” what Attorney General (AG) William Barr “tells us.”

AG Barr and the Department of Justice (DOJ) released the Mueller report Thursday, which revealed that President Trump and the Trump campaign did not collude with the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election and that Trump did not obstruct justice.

Nadler complained that the Mueller report was “incomplete” because “part of it is redacted,” even though a Wall Street Journal analysis found that of the 16,000 lines in the Mueller report about 2,000 lines, or 12.4 percent, were redacted.

Of the 16,500 lines in the Mueller report, about 2,050 lines—or 12.4%—are redacted, according to a @WSJ review. https://t.co/ATxgLetFll pic.twitter.com/LWs2eee9u6 — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) April 18, 2019

Nadler then suggested that the Mueller report confirmed that Trump “engaged in obstruction of justice” and other misconduct.

Chairman Nadler then complained that the Mueller report makes clear that Trump “refused” to be interviewed by the special counsel and that some Trump associates allegedly “destroyed evidence.”

“This is exactly why we need to hear directly from Special Counsel Mueller and receive the full, unredacted report with the underlying evidence,” Nadler tweeted Thursday.

This is exactly why we need to hear directly from Special Counsel Mueller and receive the full, unredacted report with the underlying evidence. pic.twitter.com/8nqoUWHjpI — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) April 18, 2019

Nadler then called on Mueller to testify before the House Judiciary Committee because he does not believe that AG Barr told the truth regarding the Mueller investigation.

“It is clear Congress and the American people must hear from Special Counsel Robert Mueller in person to better understand his findings. We are now requesting Mueller to appear before @ HouseJudiciary as soon as possible,” Nadler tweeted Thursday.

It is clear Congress and the American people must hear from Special Counsel Robert Mueller in person to better understand his findings. We are now requesting Mueller to appear before @HouseJudiciary as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/Mmo6PA4KPt — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) April 18, 2019

“That is why I have formally requested special counsel Mueller testifies before the House Judiciary Committee as soon as possible so we can get some answers to these critical questions because we clearly cannot believe what Attorney General Barr tells us,” Nadler added.