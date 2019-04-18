House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) announced Thursday that he will issue a subpoena for special counsel Robert Mueller’s full report and its “underlying materials.”

“Even in its incomplete form, the Mueller report outlines disturbing evidence that President Trump engaged in obstruction of justice and other misconduct,” Nadler said in a statement. “Contrary to the Attorney General’s statement this morning that the White House ‘fully cooperated’ with the investigation, the report makes clear that the President refused to be interviewed by the Special Counsel and refused to provide written answers to follow-up questions and his associates destroyed evidence relevant to the Russia investigation.”

The announcement comes after the Justice Department released a redacted version of the Mueller report, which cleared the Trump campaign and Russia of collusion during the 2016 presidential election.

Earlier Thursday, Nadler requested Mueller to testify before his committee by May 23th. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Thursday has also asked Mueller to provide a “comprehensive testimony” regarding the his probe’s “full scope and areas of inquiry, its findings and underlying evidence, all of the intelligence and counterintelligence information gathered in the course of the investigation, and the status of any ongoing counterintelligence investigation.”

It is unclear when Nadler will execute the subpoena.

President Trump responded to the Mueller report’s release, saying, “This should never happen to another president again.”