Mueller Report: Donald Trump Thought Presidency Was ‘F*cked’ After Special Counsel Announced

President Donald Trump was deeply worried after he learned that the Justice Department appointed a Special Counsel to investigate whether or not his campaign colluded with Russia, according to the Meuller report.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was in a meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office when Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein called him. Sessions stepped out of the office to take the call, as Rosenstein informed him of the decision to appoint a special counsel.

When Sessions returned to the Oval Office to inform the president of the news of the special counsel appointment, Trump expressed alarm.

“Oh my God,” he said, slumping in his chair. “This is terrible. This is the end of my Presidency. I’m fucked.”

Trump’s response was recorded by Jody Hunt, then the chief of staff for Sessions, who was present for the meeting. Those notes were turned over to the Special Counsel investigation.

“Everyone tells me if you get one of these independent counsels it ruins your presidency,” Trump said. “It takes years and years and I won’t be able to do anything. This is the worst thing that ever happened to me.”

Trump was furious with Sessions, telling him that President Barack Obama’s Attorney General Eric Holder or President John F. Kennedy’s Attorney General Robert Kennedy would not have let this happen.

Hunt’s notes recalled that Trump told him that Sessions had “let him down” by recusing himself in the investigation.