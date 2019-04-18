Mueller Report: Evidence Doesn’t Show Trump Fired Comey ‘to Cover Up a Conspiracy’

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: U.S. President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with James Comey, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), during an Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House on January 22, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Trump on …
Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images
JOSHUA CAPLAN

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report states evidence does not show that the firing of FBI Director James Comey was done as an effort to cover-up conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

The report indicates there is “substantial evidence” that the president terminated Comey due to his “unwillingness to publicly state that the president was not personally under investigation.”

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for more updates. 

