Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report states evidence does not show that the firing of FBI Director James Comey was done as an effort to cover-up conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

#MuellerReport on the Comey filing: “Evidence…indicates the president wanted to protect himself from an investigation into his campaign. The evidence does not establish that the termination of Comey was designed to cover up a conspiracy.” — David Catanese (@davecatanese) April 18, 2019

The report indicates there is “substantial evidence” that the president terminated Comey due to his “unwillingness to publicly state that the president was not personally under investigation.”

MORE: Report says there is 'substantial evidence' that Trump fired FBI Director Comey due to his 'unwillingness to publicly state that the president was not personally under investigation' — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) April 18, 2019

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for more updates.