Police: Previously Deported Illegal Alien Raped, Sex Trafficked Teen Girl

A previously deported illegal alien has been accused of raping, kidnapping, and sex trafficking a teenage girl in Ohio, law enforcement officials say.

According to the Ohio State Patrol, state trooper Mitch Ross pulled over 33-year-old illegal alien Juan Carlos Morales-Pedraza, from Mexico, who had a 15-year-old girl in the car with him.

Law enforcement officials said they confirmed that the illegal alien had allegedly kidnapped, raped, and was sex trafficking the teenage girl from New Jersey to Chicago.

Police said that the illegal alien forced the teen to perform sex acts on him and that she had been listed as missing in a national database.

Morales-Pedraza was previously deported from the U.S. but reentered illegally at an unknown time. The illegal alien has been charged with abduction and is currently being held at the Lucas County Jail in Ohio.

