Schumer, Pelosi Call for Robert Mueller to Testify Before Congress

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) issued a statement on Thursday ahead of the release of the Robert Mueller report demanding that the special counsel testify before Congress.

“Attorney General [William] Barr’s regrettably partisan handling of the Mueller report, including his slanted March 24th summary letter, his irresponsible testimony before Congress last week, and his indefensible plan to spin the report in a press conference later this morning — hours before he allows the public or Congress to see it — have resulted in a crisis of confidence in his independence and impartiality,” the statement said.

Democrats and the media pushed the narrative that Attorney General Barr was somehow trying to set up a narrative for the report’s release by holding a press conference ahead of time.

And while the Democrats repeatedly have called for Mueller and his more than two-year investigation to be protected they now see him and the attorney general as not being transparent about what it found.

“Congressional Democrats have already authorized a subpoena for the full, unredacted report and underlying evidence,” CNN reported. “Rep. Madeleine Dean, a Democratic member of the House Judiciary Committee, also said on CNN’s ‘New Day’ that she’s ‘confident’ the committee will subpoena Mueller and Barr, though the attorney general will testify next month before the Senate and House Judiciary Committees about the report.”

The Department of Justice said on Wednesday it would release two versions of the report: one for the general public and another for certain members of Congress, CNN reported.

