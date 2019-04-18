House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) said Thursday that the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report shows pursuing impeachment proceeding against President Donald Trump is “not worthwhile at this point.”

“Based on what we have seen to date, going forward on impeachment is not worthwhile at this point. Very frankly, there is an election in 18 months and the American people will make a judgment,” Hoyer told CNN chief political correspondent Dana Bash.

“Based on what we have seen to date, going forward on impeachment is not worthwhile at this point. Very frankly, there is an election in 18 months and the American people will make a judgement,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told @DanaBashCNN . — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 18, 2019

Hoyer’s remarks come after the Department of Justice released the special counsel’s report, which states the investigation found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for more updates.