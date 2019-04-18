President Donald Trump was triumphant in the moments after the report from Special Counsel Robert Muller was released on Thursday.

“I had a good day too. It’s called no collusion, no obstruction,” Trump said. “There never was and there never will be.”

The president spoke at a White House event recognizing the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride after Attorney General Bill Barr concluded his press conference on the subject, repeating that there was no collusion and no criminal conduct on obstructing the investigation from the president.

Trump vowed to investigate the previous administration for perpetuating the investigation, which he described as a “hoax.”

“This should never happen to another president again,” he said.

Someone at the White House had a subtle message for the media on Thursday as they gathered to hear the president speak after Attorney General Bill Barr’s press conference on the Mueller Report.

The Police song “Every Breath You Take” played on the loudspeaker with the lyrics:

Every breath you take

Every move you make

Every bond you break

Every step you take

I’ll be watching you

The message was an obvious reminder that the FBI under former President Barack Obama had spied on President Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016.