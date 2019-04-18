Trump Campaign: ‘Turn the Tables’ on Russia Collusion Conspirators

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign released a video urging supporters to “turn the tables” on the Democrat conspirators who insisted that the president had colluded with Russia in the 2016 campaign.

The video features footage of Democrats repeatedly declaring without evidence that the president and his staff had colluded with Russia.

“Now the tables have turned, and it’s time to investigate the liars who instigated this sham investigation into President Trump, motivated by political retribution and based on no evidence whatsoever,” the campaign said in a statement with the video’s release:

Campaign manager Brad Parscale also released a statement: