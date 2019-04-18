Trump Campaign: ‘Turn the Tables’ on Russia Collusion Conspirators

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign released a video urging supporters to “turn the tables” on the Democrat conspirators who insisted that the president had colluded with Russia in the 2016 campaign.
The video features footage of Democrats repeatedly declaring without evidence that the president and his staff had colluded with Russia.
“Now the tables have turned, and it’s time to investigate the liars who instigated this sham investigation into President Trump, motivated by political retribution and based on no evidence whatsoever,” the campaign said in a statement with the video’s release:
Campaign manager Brad Parscale also released a statement:
President Trump has been fully and completely exonerated yet again. Now the tables have turned, and it’s time to investigate the liars who instigated this sham investigation into President Trump, motivated by political retribution and based on no evidence whatsoever. There is simply no denying that “spying did occur” on the Trump campaign during the 2016 election, as Attorney General Barr himself noted in testimony before Congress. Barr went on to testify that there was a “failure among a group of leaders there at the upper echelon [of the FBI] … [and] I feel I have an obligation to make sure that government power is not abused.” Now that the collusion and obstruction conspiracy theories have been exposed for the pathetic hoaxes they always were, the Obama-era DOJ and FBI must answer for their misdeeds and the scam that they perpetrated against the American people. Justice will be served.
