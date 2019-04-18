Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) took to social media before and after the release of the Mueller report on Thursday, joining her Democrat colleagues in condemning Barr’s press conference, calling for a full report and for Special Counsel Robert Mueller to testify before Congress.

Barr said at the press conference that the two-year investigation and resulting 400-page report showed that neither President Donald Trump nor anyone associated with his 2016 campaign colluded with Russia.

Warren tweeted before the report’s release that Barr was a “disgrace.”

“It’s a disgrace to see an Attorney General acting as if he’s the personal attorney and publicist for the President of the United States,” Warren tweeted.

After the report’s release, Warren took to social media again, this time to address redactions in the report, including one page with heavy redactions.

“This is a disgrace,” Warren tweeted. “The American people deserve answers—and Special Counsel Robert Mueller should testify publicly before Congress. #ReleaseTheFullReport

Warren appears to have chosen a heavily redacted page givenin a National Public Radio report that shows the majority of pages in the report are free of redactions.

Barr said at the press conference that Mueller and his team found no collusion between Trump or anyone associated with his 2016 presidential campaign and Russia. He also said the report does not conclude that Trump obstructed justice by trying to interfere with Muller’s investigation.

Warren joins a chorus of Democrats who did not accept Barr’s characterization of the report, calling for an unredacted report and for Mueller to testify before Congress.

Despite the Democrats demand for the full report, Barr also said at the press conference that select members of Congress would get the full, unredacted report.

Warren is one of a crowded field of Democrats who hope to move into the White House after the 2020 election.

