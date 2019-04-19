Prominent Democrats running for president in 2020 shied away from demanding impeachment but called for more investigations of the president after the Mueller Report was released.

“While we have more detail from today’s report than before, Congress must continue its investigation into Trump’s conduct and any foreign attempts to influence our election,” Bernie Sanders wrote on Twitter.

Sanders also demanded that Trump and Republicans “stop obstructing” the investigations.

Sen. Kamala Harris echoed her Democratic colleagues in Congress, demanding more investigations and more Congressional hearings.

“Congress needs to see the full, unredacted Mueller report and all of the investigation’s underlying evidence — and Special Counsel Robert Mueller must testify publicly before Congress,” she wrote on Twitter.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar followed suit — demanding the full report and a congressional hearing with Mueller.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg dismissed the significance of the report’s release, pointing to the seriousness of the 2020 election.

“Politically, I’m not sure it will change much,” he said to Seth Myers on Friday, and added, “There was a lot of behavior that was at best unethical and legally problematic, to put it charitably.”

Sen. Cory Booker told CNN on Friday he did not want Democrats to talk about impeaching Trump.

“No,” he replied when asked if there should be a “conversation about impeachment.”

“I think right now we should continue this investigation, I think Mueller should come before and testify, I think we should be having that conversation,” he said.

He called for Congressional investigations to continue to “see where they land.”