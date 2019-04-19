Dianne Feinstein Uses 20th Anniversary of Columbine to Push Gun Control

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) is using the 20th anniverary of the heinous April 20, 1999, Columbine attack to push more gun control.

The Denver Post reports that the guns used in the attack were acquired by the girlfriend of one of gunmen, as the gunmen themselves were too young to purchase firearms. The gunman then ignored the Gun-Free School Zones Act of 1990, opening fire on students outside the school building then walking inside to shoot more.

In all, they killed 12 students and a teacher, and Feinstein wants to use the anniversary to push more gun laws.

She tweeted:

As the 20th anniversary of Columbine approaches, the 20 faces featured on the New York Daily News cover are a poignant reminder: Republicans in Congress may be terrified of the NRA, but the rest of us must fight on. pic.twitter.com/N25bROUtQs — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) April 19, 2019

On April 15, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Feinstein praised the gun bans in Australia and New Zealand, suggesting the “U.S. should follow suit.” On January 25, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Feinstein also wants a ban on “stabilizing devices” that help gun owners fire pistols more “accurately.”

She is also pushing universal background checks and a variety of other controls.

