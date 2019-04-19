A national pro-life group says its “Way of the Cross” services celebrated on Good Friday at nearly 100 abortion facilities throughout the country will commemorate the victims of abortion.

Today is Good Friday, and a Way of the Cross for Victims of Abortion will be held at nearly 100 locations nationwide. Find one near you: https://t.co/sOXOk7PCUN — Pro-Life Action League (@ProLifeAction) April 19, 2019

Pro-Life Action League organized the services at which pro-life activists will “contemplate the suffering of Jesus Christ at our own modern day Golgotha, the abortion clinic,” said a profile of the event.

“As a society, we’ve become increasingly sensitive to the victims of injustice, and that’s to our credit,” said Eric Scheidler, executive director of the Pro-Life Action League, in a statement. “But we forget about the victims of abortion, starting with the more than 60 million unborn children who have lost their lives to legal abortion in the United States since 1973.”

Scheidler observed that victims of abortions are not only the unborn babies, but also women suffering in the wake of their abortions and former abortion clinic workers, such as Abby Johnson, whose transformation from Planned Parenthood clinic manager to pro-life leader is told in the new film Unplanned.

“There’s no better day to remember the victims of abortion than Good Friday, when we remember the suffering and execution of Jesus Christ, an innocent man who preached the value of every single human life,” Scheidler added, pointing out that the prayer vigils have become a central feature of the annual Holy Week religious observance for many pro-life advocates.

According to Pro-Life Action League, thousands of Christians are expected to participate in the Way of the Cross services outside abortion facilities in more than 30 states.

The Good Friday event comes only one week after the pro-life organization co-directed the National Pro-Life Candlelight Vigil, which was attended by about 10,000 individuals outside Planned Parenthood clinics throughout 40 states.

The Pro-Life Action League was founded by Scheidler’s father in 1980, with the goal of saving babies from abortion through all available peaceful means, including public protest, sidewalk counseling, education, youth outreach, and national leadership.