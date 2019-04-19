Hoyer Backtracks After Primary Challenger Backs Impeachment: All Options on Table

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) on Thursday evening backtracked on his position that impeaching President Donald Trump after the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report would not be “worthwhile at this point” after his left-wing primary challenger called him a coward and stated that she was “in favor” of impeachment.

Hoyer told CNN earlier in the day that “the American people will make a better judgment” about whether to remove Trump than Congress in the 2020 election.

“Based on what we have seen to date, going forward on impeachment is not worthwhile at this point. Very frankly, there is an election in 18 months and the American people will make a judgment,” Hoyer said.

In what may be a sign of things to come with other Democrats, after left-wing activists immediately started to call for Hoyer to be primaried, Hoyer then said that “all options ought to remain on the table.”

Congress must have the full report & all underlying evidence in order to determine what actions may be necessary to ensure that the Congress & the American people have all the info they need to know the truth & all options ought to remain on the table to achieve that objective. — Steny Hoyer (@LeaderHoyer) April 19, 2019

Mckayla Wilkes, Hoyer’s primary challenger, said she was “in favor” of impeaching Trump and left-wing activists started to immediately hype her primary campaign against Hoyer.

“Hoyer continues to show that he lacks the courage to stand up to the status quo. It’s times like this that we ask, “who’s side is he on?” @LeaderHoyer, if you stand for nothing, what’ll you fall for?” Wilkes tweeted. “@LeaderHoyer reminded us that an election is to come in 18 months implying that WE are responsible for stopping Trump. Time should not be the factor. Does honor, ethics and the rule of law mean nothing? Our republic is in grave danger under Trumps [sic] corrupt leadership! #Period.”

In favor. — Mckayla Wilkes (@MeetMckayla) April 18, 2019

Hoyer continues to show that he lacks the courage to stand up to the status quo. It’s times like this that we ask, “who’s side is he on?” @LeaderHoyer, if you stand for nothing, what’ll you fall for? #PrimaryHoyer #Mckayla2020 https://t.co/yMurloL3rH — Mckayla Wilkes (@MeetMckayla) April 18, 2019