Kamala Harris: ‘Definitely a Conversation to Be Had’ on Impeaching Trump

A partial transcript is as follows:

CHRIS HAYES: I want to read you something Steny Hoyer — who is the number two in the House, a colleague of yours on the Democrat side of the Capitol — had to say. He said this today: “Based on what we have seen to date, going forward on impeachment is not worthwhile at this point. Very frankly, there is an election in 18 months and the American people will make a judgment.” Do you agree with him?

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS: Well, I think that there’s definitely a conversation to be had on that subject, but first I want to hear from Bob Mueller and really understand what exactly is the evidence that supports the summary that we have been given today.

HAYES: What is your understanding of this president’s execution of his oath of office and his relationship to the law, based on what we have learned publically and what is contained in the report today?

HARRIS: I think that this president has not fulfilled the responsibility of the president of the United States, to use his position in a way that is about elevating public discourse and in a way that is projecting the values and priorities as us as a nation. We have seen incredible acts of self-service, but very few acts of that have been in the interest of public service from this president. And I think he’s a grave disappointment.