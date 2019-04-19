Mitt Romney: I’m ‘Sickened’ by Trump’s Behavior in Mueller Report

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) on Friday declared he is “sickened” by the conduct of President Donald Trump and his aides as described in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

“I am sickened at the extent and pervasiveness of dishonesty and misdirection by individuals in the highest office of the land, including the President,” Romney said in a statement shared to social media.

I have now read the redacted Mueller report and offer my personal reaction: pic.twitter.com/ACnExskqXJ — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) April 19, 2019

Romney’s blistering criticism following the Mueller report’s release Thursday morning by the Department of Justice. The special counsel specified his team did not find any evidence of a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russian government during the 2016 election.

The Utah senator, a critic of President Trump, then said the 448-report “is a sobering revelation of how far we have strayed from the aspirations and principles of the founders.”

The special counsel’s findings detailed how Trump campaign members heard in advance about a WikiLeaks release of emails that Russian intelligence obtained from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta. The report states that while investigators found communications between Trump campaign aides and Russians, “the investigation did not establish that the Trump campaign coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

Further, Romney said he was “appalled” that Trump campaign members were open to receiving aid from the Russian government. “I am appalled that, among other things, fellow citizens working in a campaign for president welcomed help from Russia—including information that had been illegally obtained; that none of them acted to inform American law enforcement,” he said.

The freshman senator added that it was “good news that there was insufficient evidence” of the president obstructing justice or conspiring with Russia in the election. “The alternative would have taken us through a wrenching process with the potential for constitutional crisis,” Romey said. “The business of government can move on.”

Romey’s statement comes after House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) issued a subpoena to Attorney General William Barr for an unredacted version of the Mueller report.