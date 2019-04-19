Former Vice President Joe Biden is ready to run for president, according to the Atlantic, and is considering a launch in Charlottesville, VA.

The Atlantic’s Edward-Isaac Dovere reveals that Biden has made the decision to run and the campaign-in-waiting is debating on whether Biden should announce his campaign at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on the “Rocky Steps” or to challenge Trump directly by announcing in Charlottesville, Virginia. Other possible announcement locations include his home in Delaware.

A campaign launch video is expected to launch on Wednesday.

The scandal surrounding his uncomfortable behavior with women did not stop him from running, the report notes:

He wants this. He really wants this. He’s wanted this since he was first elected to the Senate, in 1972, and he’s decided that he isn’t too old, isn’t too out of sync with the current energy in the Democratic Party, and certainly wasn’t going to be chased out by the women who accused him of making them feel uncomfortable or demeaned because of how he’d touched them.

On Thursday, Biden appeared with picketers at the Stop & Shop supermarket but was largely ignored as the establishment media focused on the release of the Mueller report instead.