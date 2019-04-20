Mueller Report Sparks $1 Million Boost in Fundraising for Trump 2020

President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign raised more than $1 million after the Mueller report was released on Thursday.

“The release of the full Mueller report directly led to the campaign raising more than $1 million,” Trump campaign COO Michael Glassner told The New York Post on Friday, noting a 250 percent jump in online grassroots donations.

The campaign urged supporters to “turn the tables” on the Democrats after pursuing the false narrative that the president had criminally colluded with Russia in the 2016 presidential election.

“It’s time to investigate the liars who instigated this sham investigation into President Trump, motivated by political retribution and based on no evidence whatsoever,” the campaign wrote in the video release statement: