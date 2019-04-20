Watch: Robert De Niro Fantasizes About Taking Trump ‘Away in An Orange Jumpsuit’

Actor Robert De Niro appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday and described his fantasy of putting President Donald Trump in handcuffs and “tak[ing] him away in an orange jumpsuit.”

Robert De Niro, promoting his latest film, The Irishman, with legendary director Martin Scorsese, lit in Trump much to the delight of Colbert’s audience.

“We have a wannabe gangster in the White House now,” De Niro said in the interview, which was taped on Tuesday, two days before the special counsel report on Russia’s election interference was released to the public. “Even gangsters have morals; they have ethics, they have a code, and you know, when you give somebody your word that’s all you have is your word, especially in that world. This guy, he doesn’t even know what that means.”

The Meet the Fockers star has spent the last couple years fantasizing about punching President Trump in the face, calling him a “white supremacist” in January, and a “soulless, amoral, abusive, con-artist, son of a bitch” last June at an awards show for high school students. Robert De Niro also portrays special counsel Robert Mueller on Saturday Night Live.

“[…] I guess. It’s a civic duty. It’s my civic obligation to play Mueller,” De Niro told Colbert. “I’m hoping that it goes further. I don’t know what’ll happen, but I keep saying that, I don’t know whether this is actually possible in reality, where I can handcuff him and take him away in an orange jumpsuit.”

Ironically enough, it was but a week ago that De Niro was still hoping Mueller could put Trump “away for a long time.”

