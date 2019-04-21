The Palo Alto woman who drew criticism for launching a campaign to ridicule an elderly man for wearing a Donald Trump “MAGA” campaign hat has disappeared from view and has seemingly gone into hiding.

Early in April, Rebecca Parker Mankey, 46, decided to launch a public shaming of a 74-year-old Jewish man named “Victor F.” in public accounts of his encounter with the woman.

Mankey saw Victor in a Palo Alto Starbucks and took issue with his “Make America Great Again” hat. Calling him a racist and a fascist, Mankey took to social media to attack the elderly man.

“He will never forget me and will think seriously about wearing that hat in my town ever again,” she wrote in one of her posts attacking the man. “If you see him in this hat, please confront him. You do not want to be the person who didn’t speak up as we slipped into fascism.”

But almost immediately, Mankey experienced a backlash against her social warriorism, so much so that she was fired from her job for attacking the man.

Now it appears that Mankey has gone into hiding, Fox News reports.

The woman has not been at her Palo Alto home for a week and may have moved to Aberdeen, Washington, according to phone records obtained by members of the media.

“We have nothing that makes us think she’s at-risk,” Sgt. Aaron Clark of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office told the San Jose Mercury News. “We’ve determined from the people we’ve talked to that she is voluntarily missing.”

A friend of the self-secluded woman says she has not heard from her for at least a day.

“My friend Parker is missing,” she wrote in a Friday Facebook post. “It’s been over 24 hours since anyone has seen or heard from her. I last saw her when she was leaving Lake County to head home yesterday…. Parker if you’re reading this: we love you so so much, and we just want to know you’re safe. Please let us know you’re okay!”

