Cummings: I Can See Impeachment ‘Possibly Coming’

Sunday on CBS’s’ “Face the Nation” Chairman of the House Oversight Committee Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) said he could see the impeachment “possibly coming.”

When asked about impeachment, Cummings said, “I ‘m not there yet, but I can foresee that possibly coming. But again, the fact is that I think we have to be very careful here. The American people, a lot of them clearly still don’t believe that President Trump is doing things to destroy our democracy and has done a lot of things very poorly. And so I think that we need the make sure the Congress has all the information. And then we need to be able to have the public know that information so that they can see that they have a president that basically has been about the business I think of doing great harm, not only to our country but to our democracy.”

