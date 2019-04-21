President Donald Trump wished the world a happy Easter on Sunday, pointing to his happiness and success as president.

“Happy Easter!” he wrote Easter morning on Twitter. “I have never been happier or more content because your Country is doing so well, with an Economy that is the talk of the World and may be stronger than it has ever been before. Have a great day!”

The president spent Easter at his club at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

He attended Easter service Sunday morning with First Lady Melania at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, according to the White House. His daughter Tiffany Trump joined them, accompanied by her boyfriend Michael Boulos.

“Happy Easter everybody, have a great day,” the president said to the press.

The president and his family had brunch after church, returning to his club at Mar-a-Lago with his family. He will return to the White House on Sunday evening.