U.S. Troops and Military Families Celebrate Easter Around the World

U.S. troops and military families overseas celebrated the Easter weekend with Easter-related games, runs, and activities.

Marines and their families stationed at Camp Courtney in Okinawa, Japan, took part in an Easter egg hunt:

Military families celebrated Easter and the Month of the Military Child at Fort Shafter, HI, with the commander of 9th Mission Support Command Army Brig. Gen. Douglas F. Anderson dressed up as the Easter Bunny.

Marines with the 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, celebrated with an “Eggstravaganza” event that included egg hunting, corn-hole, and other games.

Airmen at the Kirkland Air Force Base in New Mexico celebrated with an egg hunt:

Troop and families stationed in the U.S. at Fort Drum, N.Y. celebrated with an Easter egg hunt, cookie-decorating, and a BBQ.

Plenty of troops at Fort Drum got in on the fun, too, with prizes including “be the battalion commander for a day”: