U.S. Troops and Military Families Celebrate Easter Around the World
U.S. troops and military families overseas celebrated the Easter weekend with Easter-related games, runs, and activities.
Marines and their families stationed at Camp Courtney in Okinawa, Japan, took part in an Easter egg hunt:
Children pose next to the Easter Bunny and red M&M during the Camp Courtney Easter Egg Hunt April 20. The event was open to members of the U.S. and local communities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Private First Class Karis Mattingly)
Military families celebrated Easter and the Month of the Military Child at Fort Shafter, HI, with the commander of 9th Mission Support Command Army Brig. Gen. Douglas F. Anderson dressed up as the Easter Bunny.
Children of all ages gathered for a picture with Brig. Gen. Douglas F. Anderson, the 9th MSC commanding general, who donned an Easter Bunny head in observation of the Month of the Military Child on April 13 at the Field of Heroes in Fort Shafter Flats, Hawaii. The Month of the Military Child recognizes and honors the commitment and sacrifices military children make to our nation through the strength they provide our Soldiers and families. (Photo by Crista Mary Mack)
Marines with the 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, celebrated with an “Eggstravaganza” event that included egg hunting, corn-hole, and other games.
U.S. Marines with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division assemble settings to a compact metal detector during an Eggstravaganza event on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Apr. 11, 2019. This event was held for family and service members to build camaraderie and enhance family involvement. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ursula V. Smith)
Airmen at the Kirkland Air Force Base in New Mexico celebrated with an egg hunt:
Colonel Esther Sablan, Commander of the 150th Special Operations Wing Poses with characters at the Egg Hunt at Kirkland Air Force Base on April 6th, 2019. (Air National Guard Photo by Technical Sergeant Denise Salgado)
Troop and families stationed in the U.S. at Fort Drum, N.Y. celebrated with an Easter egg hunt, cookie-decorating, and a BBQ.
Volunteers of the 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment Family Readiness Group included activities for children, spouses and Soldiers during the Allons battalion Easter egg event, April 18, 2019, at Fort Drum, New York. The Easter bunny handed out candy and spouses danced in a cake walk. Children of Allons Soldiers hunted for eggs, crawled inside a tunnel and decorated cookies. Soldiers had a chance to hunt for camoflage eggs containing special prizes like “be the battalion commander for a day.” (U.S. Army photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Paige Behringer)
Plenty of troops at Fort Drum got in on the fun, too, with prizes including “be the battalion commander for a day”:
Volunteers of the 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment Family Readiness Group included activities for children, spouses and Soldiers during the Allons battalion Easter egg event, April 18, 2019, at Fort Drum, New York. The Easter bunny handed out candy and spouses danced in a cake walk. Children of Allons Soldiers hunted for eggs, crawled inside a tunnel and decorated cookies. Soldiers had a chance to hunt for camoflage eggs containing special prizes like “be the battalion commander for a day.” (U.S. Army photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Paige Behringer)
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.