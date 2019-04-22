Homeowner Shoots, Kills Alleged Intruder While on Phone with 911

A White Center, Washington, homeowner shot and killed an alleged intruder Monday morning while on the phone with a 911 dispatcher.

KOMO News reports the homeowner heard the sound of glass breaking around 2:45 a.m. and called 911.

King County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ryan Abbott said the homeowner soon told the dispatcher “he heard somebody coming up toward his room. …The next thing that was heard was shots fired.”

Law enforcement arrived to find the suspect deceased at the scene.

The homeowner thought more than one suspect entered his home, but a subsequent search by a KCSO K-9 did not turn up another suspect.

THIS AM: @kingcosoPIO says a White Center homeowner woke up to hear glass breaking and a burglar trying to get inside. While on the phone with a 911 operator the homeowner shot and killed the burglar. We have the latest on the investigation on @Q13FOX. pic.twitter.com/eUhn1h1RT5 — Omar Lewis (@OmarLewisTv) April 22, 2019

